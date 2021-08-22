FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Cut by Raymond James

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TV. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.28.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

