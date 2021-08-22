Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.