Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

