Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

