Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $56.48

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.48, but opened at $54.57. Galapagos shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 1,649 shares.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.55.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
