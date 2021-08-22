GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.72 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

