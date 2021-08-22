Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $32,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $3,147,901. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

NYSE IT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $312.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.