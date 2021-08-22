GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

GCMG stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 292,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.