GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

