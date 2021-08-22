Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $83.20 on Friday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $84.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

