General Electric Co. Sells 43,685,723 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

General Electric Co. lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,746,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,685,723 shares during the period. Baker Hughes makes up about 100.0% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. General Electric Co. owned approximately 25.68% of Baker Hughes worth $6,123,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 200,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 206,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,534,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 161,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,542,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.