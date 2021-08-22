Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$95.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
