Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$1.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$95.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

