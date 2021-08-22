GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $17.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars.

