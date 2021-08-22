GINcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $369,395.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 921.2% against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $369,395.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Firo (FIRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014765 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018757 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

