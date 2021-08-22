GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

