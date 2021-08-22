GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $97.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $68.66 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

