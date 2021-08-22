GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,442.09 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $149,442.09 and $37.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005845 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

