Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAACU. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

