Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUP. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 48,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 415.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

