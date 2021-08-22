Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $100,000 Investment in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 70.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 141.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 469,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MICT opened at $1.62 on Friday. MICT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MICT had a negative net margin of 197.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MICT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

