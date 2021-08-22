Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 54,963 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 202.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,963 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iBio were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iBio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iBio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 879,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iBio by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iBio by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iBio alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.