Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,834 Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

