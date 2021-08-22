Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,510 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.