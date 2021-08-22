Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

