Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 11,178.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $88,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $2.55 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

