Gordon G. Lawlor Acquires 2,101 Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 2,101 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,601.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at C$184,870.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 833 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,489.47.

CVE PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

