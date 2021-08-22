Govi (GOVI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.36 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00006383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $26.36 million and $175,458.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.