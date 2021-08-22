Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.78.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

