Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2021, Greif expects adjusted earnings per share between $4.55 and $4.85. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 46%. The company has been witnessing improvement in many of its key end markets, which is expected to aid results this year. Higher raw material and transport costs as well as increased SG&A expenses will hurt margins. The company's pricing actions will help mitigate this impact to some extent and aid margins. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will also lead to savings going forward. A strong and diverse product portfolio, and the Caraustar buyout also postiion the company well for growth.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. Greif has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

