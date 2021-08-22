Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Hits Market Cap of $556,932.65

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $556,932.65 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.69 or 0.00826796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00105588 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,017,334,180,198 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.