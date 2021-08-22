Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 654,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $17,815,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 507,282 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $13,659,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

