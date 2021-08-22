GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,841 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of INTT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.