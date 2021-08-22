GWM Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 950.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 948.4% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,364,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.64. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

