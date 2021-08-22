GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

