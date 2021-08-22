GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,120,000 after buying an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $48,756,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $117.35 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.