GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,962 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Nutanix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.