GWM Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

CFA stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

