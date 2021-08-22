GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Shares Up 0.2%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $872,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.