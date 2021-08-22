Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Up 15.1% in July

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
