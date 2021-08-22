Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after buying an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.