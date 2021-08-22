Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$20.68 and a one year high of C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.