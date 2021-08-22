Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$20.68 and a one year high of C$40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
