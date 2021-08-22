Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires $222,820.00 in Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $222,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $69,965.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

