Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

