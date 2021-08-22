Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,883,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

