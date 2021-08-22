Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

KIM opened at $21.32 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.