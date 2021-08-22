Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,178 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

