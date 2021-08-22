Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 384,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,012,000 after buying an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,702,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

