Head-To-Head Analysis: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) vs. Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Red Violet and Cloudera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudera 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cloudera has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Cloudera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -4.11% -7.60% -6.41% Cloudera -16.43% -2.58% -1.41%

Risk and Volatility

Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Cloudera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $34.59 million 9.99 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Cloudera $869.26 million 5.36 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.63

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera.

Summary

Cloudera beats Red Violet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

