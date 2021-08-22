Head-To-Head Analysis: Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Baxter International alerts:

This table compares Baxter International and Vivos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.22 $1.10 billion $3.09 24.33 Vivos $10,000.00 3,141.60 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Risk and Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27% Vivos N/A N/A -179.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baxter International and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Baxter International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baxter International is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Baxter International beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.