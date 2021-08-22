Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HTLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

